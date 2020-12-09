Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 80,751 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,751 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,706,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 448,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

OSK opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

