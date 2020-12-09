Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 68,362 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,362 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBP opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $27,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,831. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,621 shares of company stock valued at $35,685,815 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

