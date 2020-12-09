Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 674,808 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 674,808 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.50% of Mueller Water Products worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,645 shares of company stock worth $377,780. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MWA opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.