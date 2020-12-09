Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,828 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.53% of Boise Cascade worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Benchmark upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.16. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

