Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 278,589 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278,589 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

