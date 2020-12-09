Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 20,045 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in IDACORP by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti cut their target price on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

IDA stock opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

