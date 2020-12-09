Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 18,843 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,843 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,406,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,069,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,807,000 after acquiring an additional 227,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $114.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.