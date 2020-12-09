Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,525 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4,318.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 565,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 552,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 240.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,271 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 218,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 615,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 177,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARW. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.