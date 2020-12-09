Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,421 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in M.D.C. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,129,737.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,492.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

