Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,523 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 23,318 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.62% of Perficient worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Perficient by 209.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 37.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.04 per share, with a total value of $39,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $518,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.