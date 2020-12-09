Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $8.76 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,917,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,925,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,436,000.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.55.

Shares of SNOW opened at $390.00 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.