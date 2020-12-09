Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $8.76 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,917,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,925,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,436,000.
In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNOW opened at $390.00 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.75.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.
