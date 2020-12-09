Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 496,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $59,465,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,489 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 28.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

