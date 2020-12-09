Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.41% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after buying an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 53,684 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,583,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.01. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $391,155.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,330 shares of company stock worth $1,909,766 in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

