Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Pegasystems worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Pegasystems by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In other news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,403. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.54. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

