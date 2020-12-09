Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.83 Million Stake in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.57% of BioTelemetry worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEAT. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 177,654 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 18.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 78.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 82,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at about $1,560,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEAT opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

