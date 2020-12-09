Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,366 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ITT were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

NYSE:ITT opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

