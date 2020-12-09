Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.69% of TechTarget worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,120,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TechTarget by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 310,162.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 468,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 61,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 0.92.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,050. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

