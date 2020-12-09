Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.45 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $267.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.28. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $305.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

