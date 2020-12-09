Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,280 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Edison International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Edison International by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 94,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,051,000 after acquiring an additional 162,459 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Edison International by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 73,967 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

