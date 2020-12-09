Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,568 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIB opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GIB. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.02.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

