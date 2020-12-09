Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,568 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GIB opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71.
Several brokerages have commented on GIB. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.02.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
See Also: What is FinTech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.