Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,323 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,607,000 after purchasing an additional 873,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

