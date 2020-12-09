Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 168,262 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 119.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 84,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

AXTA stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

