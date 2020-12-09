Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

ALNA opened at $1.31 on Monday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

