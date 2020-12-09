Alison McGregor Sells 5,026 Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) (LON:FSV) Stock

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) (LON:FSV) insider Alison McGregor sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11), for a total value of £11,961.88 ($15,628.27).

LON FSV opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.08) on Wednesday. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 128.16 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 280.50 ($3.66). The company has a market cap of £685.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L)’s payout ratio is presently -12.82%.

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

