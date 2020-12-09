Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Holdings Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.72.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.62. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

