Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,177,300 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 2,477,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEAF opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39. Aleafia Health has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

