Albion Financial Group UT Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,043.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

