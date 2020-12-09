Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €146.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €146.00 ($171.76) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.17 ($106.08).

EPA:AIR opened at €94.73 ($111.45) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.78. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

