Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$32.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.75.

Shares of AC opened at C$27.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

