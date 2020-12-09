Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 430.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $36.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53.

AGGZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

