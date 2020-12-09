Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $12.56 Per Share (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the asset manager will earn $12.56 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.54 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

NYSE:AMG opened at $97.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $98.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

