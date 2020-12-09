AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.64 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.94 EPS.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.