Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,164,000 after buying an additional 260,533 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth $12,731,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,269,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,344,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,298,000 after buying an additional 75,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 677,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 51,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

