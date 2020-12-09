Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $2,120.96 on Monday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $700.00 and a 1 year high of $2,121.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,885.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,683.08.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.