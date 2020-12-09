Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GAIN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 21.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of GAIN opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $337.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

