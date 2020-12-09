Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 991 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Oshkosh by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 15.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 235,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

