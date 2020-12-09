Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,397 Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

