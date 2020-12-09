Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,404 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMD opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

