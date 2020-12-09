Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,732 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AECOM by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1,721.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

