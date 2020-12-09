Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,931 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,931 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cinemark worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNK. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

