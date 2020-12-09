Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,928 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

