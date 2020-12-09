Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zoetis by 14.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $883,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,785 shares of company stock worth $18,437,720. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.20. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

