Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

FCAU opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.40, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCAU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

