Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BP Midstream Partners worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,523 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of BPMP opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

