Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,323 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $77,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 193.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,204,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 794,643 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE:MUC opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.