Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 57,610 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

