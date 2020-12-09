Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Aflac by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $889,258. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

