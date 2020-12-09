Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 293.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3,575.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter.

KMF stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

