Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $85,861,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $73,745,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,316,000 after acquiring an additional 268,701 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.39.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $252.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.30. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

