Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

